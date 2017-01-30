Man charged after animals found living in deplorable conditions; dead dogs and cats decomposing in freezers

MARSHALL, Mo. — A man has been charged with animal abuse after authorities went to his home and found multiple dogs and other animals living in squalor and discovered several dead puppies and kittens in a kitchen freezer over a dozen dead dogs decomposing in a freezer outside.

Steven David Howell, of Sweet Springs, Mo., was charged on Jan. 23 after a Saline County Sheriff’s deputy, with investigators for the Humane Society of Missouri, visited his home and found animals living in his home, which court records called “deplorable conditions.”

Police said 12 dogs, three tarantulas, a gecko, and a scorpion were found living on the property. Three dogs were found outside living in a trash-covered area with no food in sight. The other animals were living inside the home, which police said was full of trash and covered in a thick layer of dog feces.

The living dogs, which appeared to be pit bull mixes, were “extremely emaciated,” with their ribs, hips, and back bones clearly visible, investigators said.

Police said they also located a scorpion, tarantula, lizard, and two mice, all dead, which had been kept in containers and presumably starved to death or froze.

Police said they found a chest style freezer on the back porch with over a dozen decomposing dogs inside.

A warrant was issued for Howell’s arrest on Friday. A bond has been set at $2,500.