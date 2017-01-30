Meet the daughter of fallen KCK officer Captain Dave Melton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A new image of the life a fallen officer was forced to leave behind recently surfaced.

Baby Eloise was born in December.

Eloise's father, Captain Dave Melton, will never have the opportunity to hold his daughter.

Captain Melton was murdered in July on the streets of Kansas City, Kan.

The image of Eloise was posted with the caption, "I will never know my Daddy. My Mama, who is also a Police Officer, will take me to the National Police Week Vigil 5/13/17."

One suspect is in custody accused of killing Melton. He'll be back in court in March.

