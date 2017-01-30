Meet three of the six KC teens up for Boys and Girls Club’s “Youth of the Year” award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Every year since 1947, the Boys and Girls Club of America has selected a "youth of the year" to serve as the voice of nearly four million children across America.

This year there are six finalists from Kansas City, but next week, only one of them will move on to the state competition before potentially moving on to the national competition.

Three of those six "youth of the year" finalists stopped by the FOX 4 morning show Monday, Jan. 30 to explain how it feels to be a finalist.

Marcus Williams, Alexis Washington and KaeShawn Smith also explained what they think has helped them succeed so far.

Kansas City's "youth of the year" will be announced Tuesday, Feb. 7 at the Burns and McDonnell Auditorium.