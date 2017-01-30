New effort underway to help “uncork” Kansas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROELAND PARK, Kan. -- Currently you can buy beer at a grocery store in Kansas, but it isn't as strong as the beer you buy at a liquor store. Uncork Kansas has been fighting for years to change liquor sales laws and bring full strength beer and wine sales to Kansas grocery stores.

Uncork Kansas has worked up a proposal to present to lawmakers to allow grocery stores to sell full-strength beer. The proposal also includes allowing grocery stores to sell wine.

Over the weekend customers were asked to fill out comment cards regarding the proposal. Those in favor say it would be more convenient than having to shop at two stores.

The group says it is also trying to help liquor stores. Their proposal includes allowing liquor stores to sell products that don't contain alcohol, like mixers and corkscrews.

An assistant manager at a liquor store in Wichita says if grocery stores sell stronger beer and wine, she thinks her store will lose business---domestic beer is a top seller.

"I don't think it's a good idea," Thomas said. "I think it will affect a lot of small businesses negatively."

Uncork Kansas will take the comment cards to legislators this week and use them to try to changed the law.