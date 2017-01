× Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Warrensburg

WARRENSBURG, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man died after being hit by a car late Sunday.

The patrol says Demetrius Hayden was hit along U.S. 50 in Warrensburg. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol says a 19-year-old man from Ottawa, Kansas, was driving the pickup truck that hit Hayden.

An investigation is continuing.