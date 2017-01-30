Shawnee Mission high schools using friendly rivalry to help their community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. -- Monday is the beginning of a community service competition between Shawnee Mission East and Shawnee Mission South.

The two schools are starting a positive rivalry to support the 'giving the basics' campaign.

The competition builds up to the basketball game between the two high schools in four weeks.

Students say they hope this turns the rivalry into a friendly one between the two schools.

The competition runs for 4 weeks. During the week they focus on a different item to donate.

All the items will be donated to the organization 'Giving the Basics' which helps provide hygiene supplies to people living in the metro.

The executive director of giving the basics says it's exciting this program is initiated by students. She says students who don't have these items are typically bullied and tend not to interact in school.

Community Service Competition Giving the Basics

Week 1: Laundry Detergent

Week 2: Shampoo

Week 3: Deodorant

Week 4: Toilet Paper