Shooting near KC elementary school sends two people to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after shooting next to a Kansas City elementary school sent two people to the hospital Monday.

The shooting took place around 12:30 p.m. near Scarritt and North Topping Avenue.

Police on the scene said they were not sure if the incident interrupted the daily operations at James Elementary School, which is nearby.

The cause of the shooting is still under investigation.