Six local woman honored with Win for KC Women’s Sports Awards

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Each year, Win for KC honors six local residents at the annual women’s sports awards celebration luncheon. The awards focus on each woman’s contribution and achievements in sports and fitness. FOX 4 had the opportunity to speak with five of the six recipients. Read through the awards below. Then click their photos to read more on their stories.

UMB Senior Sportswoman Award goes to Pam Davenport

2017 Children’s Mercy Youth Sports Girl Award goes to Ryleigh Patience

2017 Kissick Construction Teamwork Award goes to Amy Fangman

2017 Hallmark Leadership Award goes to Justice Collins

2017 recipient of the Lockton Resiliency Award goes to Allison Shewmaker

2017 BKD WOW Award goes to the late Denise Henning

The Women’s Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 1. It starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.