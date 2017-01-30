× Unpopular courses find themselves on the chopping block at Shawnee Mission School District

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has eliminated more than two dozen courses for the 2017-2018 school year after an extensive audit that told leaders which courses were unpopular or did not meet the standards for college-readiness.

The district’s academic team conducted the annual review. Typically it returns with a few minor changes. This year was different.

The team chose to eliminate the following courses:

International business

Keyboarding and document processing

Apparel and textile

Apparel and textile studio advanced

Leadership and community partnership

Industrial technology independent study

Argumentation and discussion

College reading and success strategies

Debate advanced

Dramatic literature

Mock trial

Individual tutoring

Reading enhancement

Reading and study skills

Reading individual goals

Writing individual goals

Individual tutoring match

Computer science applications

Beginning instruments

Musical repertory theatre

Physical education independent study

Intro to organic chemistry

Economics 2

Cadet teaching

“Students actually voice their opinions of our course offerings based on their enrollment practice so we looked at courses that were not having high enrollments and that was an easy ‘delete.’ The courses that did meet our college and career-readiness standards, those were courses that we took a hard look at and we utilized our educators back in the buildings, the teachers working in the trenches as well as our counselors to really take this opportunity to do a complete overhaul of our curriculum so that we could begin to review if we were really meeting the needs of students to be college and career ready,” said Ed Streich, chief academic officer for Shawnee Mission School District.

Streich said they deleted 27 courses and added 26 new ones.

“We revised several of those courses beyond that to also ensure that we were better preparing our students,” he said.

High school counselors and building administrators are working to update their course selection process so that students could begin enrolling almost immediately for the next school year.

The course selections were changed at the five high schools and alternative schools in the district.

When asked what he’s most excited about in the curriculum, Streich answered that he’s excited about the district’s ‘signature programs.’

“Excited about the revisions to our bio-technology program our culinary arts program, our global systems program, our engineering and project-lead the way program that are currently going to be scheduled to be housed as well as the automation and animation programs for game design that will also be housed at the new center,” he said.

He said he can guarantee that Shawnee Mission School District’s program of studies is a dynamic document.

“We’re already in the review process of what we currently approved for the board in 2017, 2018,” he said.

“We’re just excited about the opportunity to showcase the talents of our students and also showcase the talents of our educators. We feel that this program of studies is going to do an outstanding job of better meeting the needs of our students to be college and career-ready,” said Ed Streich.

New courses offered include: