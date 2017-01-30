Unpopular courses find themselves on the chopping block at Shawnee Mission School District
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The Shawnee Mission School District has eliminated more than two dozen courses for the 2017-2018 school year after an extensive audit that told leaders which courses were unpopular or did not meet the standards for college-readiness.
The district’s academic team conducted the annual review. Typically it returns with a few minor changes. This year was different.
The team chose to eliminate the following courses:
- International business
- Keyboarding and document processing
- Apparel and textile
- Apparel and textile studio advanced
- Leadership and community partnership
- Industrial technology independent study
- Argumentation and discussion
- College reading and success strategies
- Debate advanced
- Dramatic literature
- Mock trial
- Individual tutoring
- Reading enhancement
- Reading and study skills
- Reading individual goals
- Writing individual goals
- Individual tutoring match
- Computer science applications
- Beginning instruments
- Musical repertory theatre
- Physical education independent study
- Intro to organic chemistry
- Economics 2
- Cadet teaching
“Students actually voice their opinions of our course offerings based on their enrollment practice so we looked at courses that were not having high enrollments and that was an easy ‘delete.’ The courses that did meet our college and career-readiness standards, those were courses that we took a hard look at and we utilized our educators back in the buildings, the teachers working in the trenches as well as our counselors to really take this opportunity to do a complete overhaul of our curriculum so that we could begin to review if we were really meeting the needs of students to be college and career ready,” said Ed Streich, chief academic officer for Shawnee Mission School District.
Streich said they deleted 27 courses and added 26 new ones.
“We revised several of those courses beyond that to also ensure that we were better preparing our students,” he said.
High school counselors and building administrators are working to update their course selection process so that students could begin enrolling almost immediately for the next school year.
The course selections were changed at the five high schools and alternative schools in the district.
When asked what he’s most excited about in the curriculum, Streich answered that he’s excited about the district’s ‘signature programs.’
“Excited about the revisions to our bio-technology program our culinary arts program, our global systems program, our engineering and project-lead the way program that are currently going to be scheduled to be housed as well as the automation and animation programs for game design that will also be housed at the new center,” he said.
He said he can guarantee that Shawnee Mission School District’s program of studies is a dynamic document.
“We’re already in the review process of what we currently approved for the board in 2017, 2018,” he said.
“We’re just excited about the opportunity to showcase the talents of our students and also showcase the talents of our educators. We feel that this program of studies is going to do an outstanding job of better meeting the needs of our students to be college and career-ready,” said Ed Streich.
New courses offered include:
- Microsoft Business applications
- Apparel production 1 & 2
- Essentials of interior and design
- Commercial baking 1 & 2
- Culinary Arts 1 & 2
- Catering management and event planning
- Career explorations
- ELL Mathematics extension
- Financial literacy
- Psychology 1
- Biotechnology 1, 2H, 3H
- Contemporary Communications in Signature Program
- Advanced concepts in computer-aided design
- Environmental sustainability
- IB environmental systems and societies
- Practical law
- Business law
- Information technology for careers in public service
- Foundations in law
- Law enforcement 1 & 2
- Fire science 1 & 2
- Forest fighting
- Forensic science 1 & 2