Victim struck in Kansas City hit-and-run suffers life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police were at the scene of a hit-and-run accident that happened at Independence Avenue and Bales on Monday night. One person suffered life-threatening injuries, the hit-and-run occurred shortly before 10 p.m.

FOX 4’s Mary Pulley heard from a woman who said she was with the victim when he was hit, and said it happened so fast.

“We were walking down the street to Phillips 66, and he was in the middle of the street and they hit him. It was a grey van,” said Bianca Bolden.

FOX 4 is still waiting for police to confirm more details about this hit-and-run, and will provide updates as they’re available.