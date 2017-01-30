Volunteer wrestling coach at Lee’s Summit HS accused of ‘inappropriate contact’ with two female students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- A volunteer wrestling coach at Lee's Summit High School is now at the center of a police investigation, accused of having inappropriate contact with two female students while on social media.

Lee's Summit police won't release the volunteer coach's name because, they say, detectives are still investigating the allegations against him.

According to a spokesman for the Lee's Summit Police Department, in late December, school leaders first heard that the male coach allegedly had "inappropriate contact with two female students while on social media."

"It's a little surprising. A little sad too," said Laura Lopez.

Laura Lopez graduated from Lee's Summit High two years ago. Her sister is currently a junior at the school.

"I'm hoping he's not guilty. I mean it's just something that you wouldn't expect especially from this school. The district itself, they have a very good standing within the state of Missouri," Lopez said.

Police said after learning about the allegations last month, the Lee's Summit school district first conducted an internal investigation, but then later contacted police.

A police spokesman says by Jan. 10, Lee's Summit detectives had started their own investigation -- interviewing people, taking statements and recovering possible digital evidence.

Veronica Bruce's son attends Lee's Summit High School.

"Outside of him being a coach, just any adult having appropriate contact is something that concerns the whole community especially with someone that comes in to contact with children," Bruce said.

A school district spokesperson said right now they haven't notified parents because the personnel matter is still under investigation by police.

We're also told before they're hired, all volunteers must undergo the same criminal background checks as regular, school employees.

"It's something that I hope the school system will keep us aware of and let us know because we're all concerned about what's going on with our children."

It's not clear if that volunteer coach is still associated with this school.

Police said their investigation should be completed within two or three weeks.