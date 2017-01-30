Win for KC honors Fort Osage HS cross country athlete outrunning adversity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- At the age of 18 months old, Allison Shewmaker was diagnosed with a form of cerebral palsy. She's now a senior at Fort Osage High School, runs on the cross country team, and has never missed a meet. She's also on the honor roll.

One of her dreams is to run in the Special Olympics for Team USA.

She will be honored at the Win for KC celebration as the 2017 recipient of the Lockton Resiliency Award.

The Women's Sports Awards celebration is Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 11:30 a.m. at the Kansas City Convention Center. For more details, click here.