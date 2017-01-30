Woman faces first degree murder in Leavenworth shooting

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A woman is charged with murder after a Friday night fatal shooting in Leavenworth.

Prosecutors charged Barbara M. Frantz, 50, of Kansas City, Kan., with first degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old Gary Frantz.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m. Friday near Choctaw and Esplanade Streets. Upon arrival, officers found Gary Frantz with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, where he eventually died.

Barbara Frantz was not at the location when officers arrived.

Leavenworth Police said they were able to immediately identify Barbara Frantz as a suspect, and put out information to surrounding law enforcement agencies as they searched for her.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol notified the Leavenworth Police Department in the overnight hours that Barbara had been apprehended in Burlingame, Kan., about an hour and a half southwest of Leavenworth.

Detectives said they are focusing their investigation on domestic violence.