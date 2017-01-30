Woman tells KC police that man impersonating officer tried to pull her over twice on 71-Highway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A local woman encountered a terrifying situation over the weekend when a man impersonating a police officer tried to pull her over twice.

According to police, the woman called 911 Saturday around 3:15 a.m. to report a suspicious vehicle trying to pull her over along 71-Highway.

The woman, who had just got off work, says she actually stopped, saw the lights and noticed the man come running toward her. According to the woman, the man didn't look like a police officer so she took off and called 911.

A police dispatcher told her to drive to the metro police station, but the suspect blocked the exit ramp at 75th Street and 71-Highway and attempted to stop her again, she told police.

When reporting the terrifying encounter the woman said she did not want to leave her name. She just wanted to get the word out to warn everyone about a possible fake cop.

Detectives say they are investigating the issue.

The woman gave police the description of the vehicle and the license plate number. Police say they are looking for a blue Chrysler Van but did not release the license plate number, but they did say it had lights on the dashboard.

Police tell FOX 4 the woman did the right thing when she was suspicious by calling 911. Kansas City police say their officers will have clearly identifying police markings on their uniform, clothing or badge.