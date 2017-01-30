You Say Tomato’s cinnamon rolls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Local celebrity chef "Stretch" is a man of many talents. From cooking to sculpting to discovering some of Kansas City's hidden gems, he's done it all. Recently Stretch caught up with You Say Tomato's owner and executive chef, Randy Parks, to find out how he came up with the name for his restaurant and what their secret is for making delicious cinnamon rolls.

Cinnamon Rolls

Dough:

3 ½ cups warm water (105˚-112˚)

1 T Self rising yeast

3 T Granulated Sugar

1 egg (room temperature)

½ stick of Unsalted Melted Butter

1 T Salt

10 C Bread Flour

Filling:

2 sticks Melted Butter, plus more for pan

1 ½ C Light Brown Sugar

1 C Granulated Sugar

3-4 T Ground Cinnamon

Glaze:

2 C powered sugar

Pinch of Salt

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3-6 T heavy cream

Heat oven 325˚F.

Mix warm water, sugar, salt and yeast into a large mixing bowl. Dissolve yeast in the water add egg, and melted butter. Let stand and form a “sponge” like mixture. Now add 2 cups of flour and mix until smooth. Mix in remaining flour until dough is ready to handle. Knead dough on lightly floured surface for 5 to 10 minutes. Place in well-greased bowl, flip dough over as to coat both sides of dough and then cover and let rise until double in size, usually 1- 1½ hours.

When doubled in size, punch down dough. Roll out onto a floured surface into a 15 by 9 inch rectangle. Spread melted butter over dough. Mix both sugars and cinnamon together and sprinkle over buttered dough. Beginning at 15 inch side, role dough and pinch the end together to seal. Cut into 10 to 12 slices.

Coat the bottom of baking pan with butter. Place cinnamon roll slices close together in the pan and let rise until dough is doubled, about 45 minutes. Bake for about 25-30 minutes or until nicely browned.

Meanwhile, mix powered sugar, salt and vanilla together. Add 1 tablespoon of heavy cream at a time until the glaze reached the desired consistency. Spread over slightly cooled rolls.

