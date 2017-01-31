Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Looking to make something your guests will love but won't keep you in the kitchen for hours? Check out chef Matt Chatfield's recipes for barbecue pork tacos. You only need six ingredients.

BBQ Shredded Pork Tacos

Ingredients:

4 pounds Smoked or BBQ pork shoulder or butt, shredded loosely

16 6-inch corn or flour tortillas

sour cream

salsa verde

sliced radishes

cilantro leaves

lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

Prepare and fully cook the pork as you would for preparing BBQ pulled pork. Transfer the pork to a medium bowl and, using 2 forks, shred the meat;

Twenty minutes before serving, heat oven or griddle to 350° F. Wrap the tortillas in foil and bake until warm, 3-5 minutes. If warming on griddle or grill, 5-10 seconds per side, and wrap in foil to keep soft and warm.

Serve the pork with the tortillas, sour cream, salsa, radishes, cilantro, and lime wedges.

