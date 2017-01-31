Enrollment for health insurance in 2017 through ACA ends Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- There have been several deadlines to sign up for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA), but midnight Tuesday, enrollment will be closed for 2017.

"I would suggest doing it as soon as possible and not waiting until tonight," said Molly Moffet with Enroll Wyandotte, a non-profit that helps people get medical coverage.

She said the online market is running smoothly for last-minute health care seekers, but the 800 number is swamped.

Those who call in are directed to a waiting room, and are directed to leave their information so someone can call them back later.

"I think it's just important that people know that if they do get put in line, that it's okay if someone hasn't called them back for a while, and they still will be able to get insurance for March and for the rest of the year," Moffet explained.

She said there are many reasons folks have been waiting to get signed up for insurance.

"We've always had a lot of procrastinators, but I have had some questions about whether this is going to go away and people just want to get coverage for 2017," Moffet said.

The current power players in Washington have made it very clear that they intend to repeal the ACA and replace it. They say it's not working for many Americans.

"If they can fix that in the government, it'll be great, but I don't know if they can do it or not," said Clarence Taylor working with Moffet to get insurance.

The ACA has been working for Taylor since he left his job two years ago due to knee problems, and because of that insurance, he was able to get surgery and is now back to work.

Taylor said he is thankful to the program, but still thinks the costs could be lower.

"I just trust in God that He's going to fix it for everybody, myself included," Taylor said.