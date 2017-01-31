Firefighters battling large house fire deplete water supply in Missouri town of Drexel

DREXEL, Mo. — A water shortage in the town of Drexel, Mo., about 50 minutes south of Kansas City, was an inconvenience for residents and loss of income for some businesses on Tuesday.

The city said on its Facebook page that a house fire depleted its water tower supply to low levels. It asked people to conserve.

Then, hours later, the city said it had found a leak in a remote area and were working to fix it. It said there would be a boil order once the water was fully restored.

FOX 4 has a crew in Drexel, Mo., to see what effect the water issue is having on residents and businesses there. We found a Casey’s convenience store had posted a sign to tell its customers that it was having problems serving them due to the water shortage. “No water, no bathrooms, no coffee, or soda,” the sign said with an apology.

We’ll compile the complete story with all we found in Drexel and have an update on FOX 4 newscasts and as soon as possible on fox4kc.com.



