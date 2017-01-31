Gov. Greitens denies clemency for man scheduled to be executed on Tuesday for 1998 murders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has denied clemency for a man convicted of killing a woman and her two children in 1998.

In a release Tuesday, the Republican said he "thoughtfully considered the facts" of Mark Christeson's case and chose not to go against what the jury and state and federal courts decided.

The U.S. Supreme Court also on Tuesday refused to halt the scheduled execution of Christeson. He's set to die Tuesday evening at the state prison in Bonne Terre for the killings of Susan Brouk, her 12-year-old daughter, Adrian, and 9-year-old son, Kyle.

Christeson was 18 when he and a 17-year-old cousin attacked Brouk at her rural home in the south-central Missouri town of Vichy, then killed Brouk and her two children.

Christeson's cousin testified against him and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.