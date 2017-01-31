× Group rallies in Kansas City outside U.S. Senator’s office with a ‘Resist Trump’ message

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The controversy over President Trump’s executive orders and cabinet selections went to the streets of Kansas City again on Tuesday when local constituents held a #ResistTrump rally to oppose his agenda.

About 50 people turned out to rally outside Senator Claire McCaskill’s office, 4141 Pennsylvania Ave.

They were urging the Democrat-party senator to oppose Trump’s nominees.

The rally is one of hundreds planned nationwide by MoveOn.org to urge the Senate to delay confirmations of Trump’s cabinet appointments until Americans can learn more about each nominee. The group wants 30 hours of debate on each nominee.