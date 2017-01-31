Harvesters kicks off annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive with help from Chiefs crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — While our Chiefs sadly won’t be taking the field this Sunday, that doesn’t mean the organization is taking the week off.

The Chiefs Community Caring Team volunteered at Harvesters Community Food Network on Tuesday for the annual Souper Bowl of Caring food drive.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan, Senior Vice President Bill Chapin and Chief Financial Officer Dan Crumb, Kansas City Ambassadors linebacker Shawn Barber, center Tim Grunhard, and linebacker Anthony Davis, KC Wolf, Red Coaters, Chiefs Cheerleaders and Chiefs staff members were among the nearly 85 members of the Chiefs organization who helped assemble BackSnacks.

These BackSnacks will be distributed to local children this weekend to fight hunger. Since 2006, the Chiefs’ help in the Souper Bowl of Caring has allowed Harvesters to provide more than 200,000 meals locally.

The Chiefs also partner with Harvesters for several other programs fighting hunger in Kansas City throughout the year, including Lift Up America and Chiefs Kingdom Food Drive.