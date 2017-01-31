Houston’s Restaurant will close its doors for good after business Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Plaza staple is opening its doors for the final time Tuesday.

After 30 years of serving food and spirits, Houston's on the Plaza will close for good. Houston's originally wasn't supposed to close for good until the end of March, but for some reason they decided to speed it up and close after business Tuesday.

A post on the restaurant's Facebook page said, "We have no words to express the deep gratitude we feel to the many of you who have come out to support us in our final days. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

The reason for the closure involves a conflict between the owners of the Plaza and the owners of Houston's.

The Plaza owners wanted to close down the restaurant for several weeks to make some internal improvements to the building, but the owners of Houston's did not want to shut down completely while repairs were made.

And because an agreement with a lease extension could not be reached, the owners of Houston's decided to shut down for good.

Houston's opened on the Plaza back in 1987.

The owners have indicated they want to reopen somewhere else in the metro, but a decision on where has not yet been made.

They open for lunch at 11 a.m.