KC firefighter sustains burns on his neck while battling house fire near 78th and Longview

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo., firefighter was injured during a house fire early Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out at a home near 78th and Longview Road around 3 a.m.

The battalion chief on the scene tells Fox 4 the firefighter has burns on his neck that he got from fighting the fire from inside the house. The chief didn’t know how seriously the firefighter was burned but said he was taken to the hospital.

There were two people inside the home asleep when the fire broke out. The husband woke up because of the smoke and woke up his wife, who is on oxygen.

It’s not clear if there was a smoke alarm, but the chief said he didn’t hear one when they arrived.

The house was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire spread through the roof from a backroom or storage area. The damage is extensive and described as a total loss.

Volunteers from the Red Cross were on the scene taking care of the couple, their dog did not make it out. Dangerous buildings is on the scene investigating as well as fire investigators. The cause of the fire is under investigation.