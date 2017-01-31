KC police need your help to track down two men they believe are armed and dangerous

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police detectives are asking for the public’s help to identify two people they'd like to speak with about a homicide that occurred near East 55th Street and The Paseo on Friday, Jan. 27.

Darin Snapp with the Kansas City, Mo. Police Department says the two men should be considered armed and dangerous.

They're likely driving a mid-2000’s, gray, Chevrolet Monte Carlo with heavily tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the two men in the video or the vehicle is asked to contact the Kansas City Missouri Homicide Unit 816-234-5043 or the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.