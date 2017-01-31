KU player Lagerald Vick likely hit female student, report says

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The University of Kansas found that sophomore basketball player Lagerald Vick likely committed domestic violence against a female student in 2015 but it is unclear if Vick was punished.

The Kansas City Star reports the university’s Office of Institutional Opportunity and Access recommended two years of school probation for Vick after investigating a report that that Vick hit the female in the arm more than once and kicked her in the face.

However, the Star says it’s unclear if Vick, a guard from Memphis, Tennessee, was ever put on probation. He has not been charged with a crime.

University officials, coach Bill Self and Vick declined to discuss the incident.

The report’s findings come at a tumultuous time for the 19-2 Jayhawks, who have recently been at the center of scrutiny off the basketball court.

Kansas forward Carlton Bragg was suspended this week from the team after being charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.

The paraphernalia was found Dec. 17 while university police were investigating a reported rape of a 16-year-old girl at McCarthy Hall, home to the men’s basketball team and other male students.

Five KU players are named as witnesses in the investigation, including Vick, along with Frank Mason, Mitch Lightfoot, Josh Jackson, and Tucker Vang.