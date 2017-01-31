Lenexa library patrons invited to share what they want to see implemented in new facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LENEXA, Kan. -- A new library will soon be built in Lenexa, but before construction crews get started the architects and designers want to hear from the patrons.

The public input session is Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Lackman Library off 87th Street in Lenexa. Patrons are invited to share their ideas, and if you can’t attend, you can go to their website and share your thoughts online.

They hope to take ideas from the public and incorporate some of them in the final design.

"Personally, I have a two-year-old so I would probably want a bigger kid section," library patron James Johnson said. "I know he enjoys it so that would probably be the biggest thing."

Florence Mooney said she'd like for the library to keep story time. "And more things for the toddlers. They have a play area back here. Some more engaging entertainment for the toddlers," Mooney added.

It’s not very often a library system replaces an old library with a brand new one, but that’s exactly what the Johnson County Library plans to do.

"To start from scratch and to be able to see your idea contributed in a public input session and to track its progress as it's being built is an exciting opportunity, and I encourage everybody not to miss it," Johnson County library spokesperson Christopher Leitch said.

Right now the plan is to build the new City Center Library behind the new Lenexa City Hall, which is currently being built west of 87th and Renner.

They hope to break ground on this $21 million project later this year and open it in 2019. The library its replacing opened up more than 30 years ago.

They will also soon begin construction on a brand new library in Shawnee off Monticello Road.