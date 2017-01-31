Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez are back to being silly in 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The friendship between Lorenzo Cain and Salvador Perez is one of the many reasons why people love the Kansas City Royals. Whether they’re goofing off at news conferences or creating silly videos for social media, these two are just entertaining.

In a video posted to Instagram during the weekend, Salvy teases LoCain in what appears to be the first video of the two posted to social media of 2017. Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer can be seen standing in the background watching the two make faces at each other and say hi to the wait staff at the restaurant they were at.

😂😂😂😂😂😂. Mi hermanito CAIN A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jan 27, 2017 at 7:38pm PST