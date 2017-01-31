Man charged after 3-hour standoff with Raytown police

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Prosecutors have charged a man involved in a domestic disturbance that led to a standoff with police in Raytown on Saturday.

Myron T. Woods, 41, is charged with 2nd degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Court records say Raytown police responded to a reported disturbance at a home on 78th Terrace near Hardy Avenue. When they arrived they found a bloody woman on the porch, as well as a gun covered in blood.

She told police she had been in an argument with Woods, who was using drugs at the home. She said Woods struck her and beat her face bloody with the butt of the pistol.

The woman told police she wrestled the gun away from Woods and fired shots at him, possibly striking him.

She said Woods put a gun to her and attempted to fire, but the gun failed, so she fled.

The woman was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Officers saw someone inside the home, but couldn’t make contact with him. They called in a SWAT team to deal with the suspect inside the home.

After 3 hours, SWAT members were able to apprehend him after he refused to cooperate.

They discovered that Myron was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Woods’ bond is set at $50,000 cash.