Man makes off with pit bull after claiming to be her owner

Any pet lover can relate to a Kansas City man's heartbreak, as he's left to wonder where his beloved dog is, and what's happening to her.

Anthony Everhart said his two-year-old pit bull Sophia got out of the yard and

Surveillance footage captured Sophia scaling the backyard fence around 8 a.m. Monday.

Witnesses said they saw the dog running around the neighborhood and dash inside the Brookside Animal Clinic at 85th and Wornall. That's when a woman looking to help the loose dog get back to her home ran inside and cornered Sophia.

A clinic employee said she gave the woman a leash and a copy of Sophia's microchip information.

The woman took the dog back outside, and minutes later, she said a man approached and claimed Sophia was his dog.

So the woman gave Everhart's beloved pet over to the stranger.

"I don't know that she's having a good life. I don't know that she's being taken care of or abused or what. You know, it feels like one of my children are gone. I just want her back," Everhart said. "She would usually sleep in my daughter's room every night and my daughter's pretty upset about this as well."

Everhart posted several 'missing' flyers of Sophia around his Waldo neighborhood hoping she would be returned.

He's also offering a reward to anyone who finds Sophia.