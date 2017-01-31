New active shooter system designed to help speed up response time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOUISBURG, Kan. -- Day cares and schools across the country have been stepping up security measures to keep children safe, and several metro entrepreneurs have had a direct impact on the products they are using.

FOX 4's Nicole DiAntonio takes you inside Granny's Schoolhouse to look at a new system installed this year.

In addition to 16 cameras that can be monitored on one screen, there is also map that will light up to help speed up response time.

"With our systems it's more based on being more location-specific," developer Dan Smith said. "If one of the teachers were to press the wireless panic button, we could determine the actual location in the facility."

Smith said he came up with the idea for the system after touring several schools in the metro and analyzing the flaws.