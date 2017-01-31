No more heartworms, but ultrasound shows large mass on Caesar’s abdomen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A troubling update was released on Tuesday on a dog found malnourished and chained outside just a week before Christmas.

Caesar went to MU Vet Hospital in Columbia Monday, and during an ultrasound doctors found a large mass on Caesar's abdomen.

Nancy Campbell with the Missouri German Shepherd Rescue says the mass may be an infection or it may be malignant.

Late Tuesday, Caesar will undergo an MRI and a biopsy will be done on the abdominal mass.

There is some good news, though. Caesar's bloodwork is stable and despite having previously tested positive for heartworms, no worms were found in his heart.