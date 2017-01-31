Nostalgic customers endure long wait for one final meal at Houston’s on the Plaza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Houston`s on the Country Club Plaza closed its doors for good at the end of Tuesday night. Some waited for hours to be one of the final customers, and there are a lot of birthdays, anniversaries, and just plain good times tied to the restaurant.

While many reminisced, they also indulged in their favorite Houston`s menu items.

“I`ve had their pork chop it`s awesome. It`s like how thick is the pork chop?” said Debbie Seneff.

But on this last night, Seneff and Daniel Lahue split a 14 ounce steak, and trout for dinner. After 30 years of serving food on the Plaza, the doors closed ahead of the original planned March closure.

The shutdown comes after a conflict over renovation timelines between the owners of the Plaza and the owners of Houston`s. Some say the Plaza sure won`t be the same without the restaurant.

“Well I`m sad. It seems like this has been a staple here at the Plaza for years, and people love the food here,” said Seneff.

“Very sad because I usually bring my mother here on Mother`s Day too, so we had to come for that last time so she can enjoy it,” said Raquel Green.

“It`s not going to be the Plaza without it, because I mean the food is just so awesome,” said Lahue.

Folks were also stopping by to take selfies in front of the restaurant.

Some told FOX 4 that there were so many people wanting to dine, they had a three-and-a-half hour wait for dinner.

Houston`s opened on the plaza back in 1987. Owners say they could potentially open at a different location in Kansas City. Some customers say some of the wait staff say they already have other jobs lined up.