Park Hill elementary school kids say man with blond hair stripe asked for their phone numbers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Park Hill School District sent out a safety alert to parents on Tuesday to inform them that Kansas City Police were investigating a report of a man approaching elementary school students.

The students said it happened at a bus stop in the Coves North subdivision, which is located at between Barry Road and 152 Highway on the south and north and Green Hills Road to the east and I-29 to the West.

The children said a man asked them for their names and phone numbers. He also reportedly asked them if he could come with them to their homes.

They described him as a tall African-American man with dark hair and a blond stripe on the top of his head.

“The students did the right thing by reporting the incident to adults, so that the adults could contact the police,” Park Hill School District said.

Police say they will increase patrols in the area.