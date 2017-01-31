Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews: Queen of Katwe, Jack Reacher, Masterminds and Madea

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Is "Queen of Katwe" regal? How about "Jack Reacher," "Masterminds" and "Madea?" FOX 4's Russ Simmons and Shawn Edwards share their opinions with Popcorn Bag Home Video reviews!

1) QUEEN OF KATWE (PG)

Walt Disney

RUSS

Disney’s “Queen of Katwe” may be the sunniest view of Uganda you’re likely to see. David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyong’o and newcomer Madina Nalwanga star in the true story of a brilliant young girl who escapes her difficult circumstances when she discovers the world of competitive chess. While this story is told in a pedestrian way, the terrific cast and never-say-die spirit make it work.

SHAWN calls it a beautifully told story. Love the simple and effective storytelling style and important message.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 4 Popcorn Bags

2) JACK REACHER: NEVER GO BACK (PG-13)

Paramount

RUSS

"Jack Reacher: Never Go Back” could be described as “’The Last Samurai’ with a Pistol.” While it has a sufficient action quotient for undemanding genre fans, this modest Tom Cruise thriller is mostly boilerplate fare. Tom seems to be operating on Cruise control.

SHAWN: If Tom Cruise seems bored how do you think you will feel while watching? Yes, that sums this movie up. Only generically entertaining.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) MASTERMINDS (PG-13)

Relativity Media

RUSS

“Masterminds” is an action comedy based on a true story about nitwit thieves who manage to make off with $17 million, only to get into plenty post-heist trouble. Owen Wilson, Zach Galifianakis and Kristen Wiig star in this goofy and mildly amusing farce that could have been an episode of “America’s Dumbest Criminals.”

SHAWN says a total train wreck that deserves to be thrown on the scrap heap of bad movies.

RUSS: 2 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

4) BOO! A MADEA HALLOWEEN (PG-13)

Lionsgate

SHAWN says "Boo!" is a classic example of lazy filmmaking. One of the worst movies ever made. Madea can be funny but not this time. The trick is on us.

SHAWN: 0 Popcorn Bags

Like " Fox 4 Screening Room on Facebook!

Click here to receive weekly emails full of FOX 4′s entertainment news!

What’s our criteria for reviewing a film and awarding the popcorn bag ratings? Click here to find out.

Follow on Twitter: @fox4kc @RussSimmons1 @sedwardskc