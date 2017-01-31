Sports ownership group officially files to bring MLS team to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The seeds of a budding I-70 soccer rivalry may have just been planted, as an ownership group out of St. Louis formally submitted an application for an expansion team in Major League Soccer.

SC STL filed the application and accompanying paperwork with MLS Commissioner Don Garber and MLS President and Deputy Commissioner Mark Abbott on Tuesday.

The St. Louis team’s plan hinges largely on the construction of a new 20,000-seat stadium to be built in Downtown St. Louis. St. Louis lawmakers proposed a measure on Monday that would ask voters in April if they would agree to providing financial support for the new soccer park, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

That plan would have to get past Mo. Governor Eric Greitens, who announced earlier this month that he would not support state funding for stadiums.

“It is a privilege to represent St. Louis in the effort to bring Major League Soccer to the city,” SC STL lead owner and chairman Paul Edgerley said in a statement. “Formally filing the application for an MLS expansion team is an important milestone. We’ve spent a lot of time with MLS officials and feel that St. Louis is very well positioned to be awarded a club. There is still a long way to go, but thanks to the recent progress made possible through collaboration with city officials, we are very close to bringing Major League Soccer and a multi-purpose stadium to the downtown area.”

At least two cities already submitted their plans — Tampa and San Diego. Other cities competing for expansion teams include Charlotte, Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville, Phoenix, Ralieigh/Durham, Sacramento, and San Antonio.