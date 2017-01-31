Town of Drexel without running water following main break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DREXEL, Mo. - Drexel grocery stores have become the most popular places in town after a water main break left everyone without running water Monday night.

"Everybody rushed in and bought as much water as they could," Trina Calvert, a manager at Food Fair of Drexel, said.

Calvert said water sales have spiked, but the break affected businesses as well as homes.

"I think it makes it rough on everybody. We have public bathrooms and we’ve had to close those down to everybody," Calvert said. "It makes it hard for our cook who does hot deli because we can’t wash dishes and stuff like that. Just doing without those things.”

Drexel City Clerk Patricia Dreher said the break occurred sometime after fire fighters battled a house fire on Coldwater Road.

"What we tried to do last night after the water pressure was down we turned all of our pipes on to try to fill the tower up. In the process it ran all night but it did not fill our tower," Dreher said.

Dreher said workers found the location of the break early Tuesday morning just north of the water tower but they still don't know what caused it.

"We are doing what we can to get it repaired quickly. And please do boil the water until we let you know exactly when the water is clear again to drink,” Dreher said.

While life without water has caused some hardships, some in Drexel feel things could be much worse.

"There are people who live in third world countries and even in our native nations that don’t even have clean water. We are blessed to be able to have water and take baths." Carol Nichols, a Drexel resident, said. "We are going to get water back eventually and even if we don’t get water back then we better count our blessings.

City leaders said repairs should be complete by Tuesday night. After water is turned back on the city recommends that residents boil all of their water for a few days.