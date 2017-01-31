Video of Salvy surprising his son will warm your heart

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Royals catcher Salvador Perez has a personality that makes you want to be around him, and a video post to Instagram Tuesday proves that his son feels the same way.

The video shows Salvador Jr. opening a door and instantly gasping as his jaw drops.

“Is that you?” he asks taking a few steps. Then just as the word “papa” begins to leave his lips he leaps into the arms of his father.

The 26-year-old hugs his son tight for a few minutes before letting him down to check out some awesome new toys laying on the floor. Salvador Jr. didn’t appear to be too interested in the toys because he jumped right back into his father’s arms for another giant hug.

“I love you son with all my life !!! These are the things of life that are priceless,” Salvy captioned the video.

😭😭😭😭 😍😍😍😍 te amo hijo con toda mi vida !!! Estas son las cosas de la vida q no tienen precio ese PAPA i love #hijomio #salvadorjr good morning people 🙏🏼😇 A video posted by Salvador Perez (@salvadorp13) on Jan 31, 2017 at 6:01am PST

The video was posted just a few days after Salvy and LoCain were back to being silly on social media over the weekend.