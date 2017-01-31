Witness describes heartbreaking scene where man in wheelchair was struck by hit-and-run driver in KC

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Police are looking for a driver who was involved in a hit-and-run Monday night near Independence and Bales avenues. A 16-year-old old said she witnessed it happen.

“It’s just heartbreaking,” said Yamille Guiterrez.

Police said the driver hit a man in a wheelchair and then took off from the scene. The teen said she and her boyfriend were driving by and noticed the man traveling in his wheelchair in the roadway.

“I had this feeling, I just wanted to make sure that he didn’t get hit and as I turned around I saw him up in the air as the car impacted him from behind and drove off,” she told FOX 4.

Police said they are looking for a black or dark blue newer model Volkswagen four-door sedan. They said it should have medium to major damage on the front bumper, hood and windshield as well as a missing “VW” emblem that fell off the front grill.

Guiterrez said she burst into tears after she witnessed the accident.

“My boyfriend turned the car around immediately and tried to chase the other car but the car you know went away,” she said. “So he turned around and we returned to the body and blocked off traffic until police came.”

Police said as of Tuesday the victim remained in critical condition.

“I don’t know how someone could live with that because it’s like, he had no hesitation on slowing down or stopping or anything,” she said.

If you have any information call the police TIPS Hotline at (816)-474-TIPS.