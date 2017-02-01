Chicken wings, pizza and beer to make your Super Bowl party a hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If there's three things every Super Bowl party must have, it's chicken wings, pizza and beer.

Food and restaurant journalist Dave Eckert visited FOX 4 to show us how to make two classic chicken wing recipes. He also shared some tips for making your own pizza.

Primal cry honey lime chicken wings

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings-2lb

Fresh limes

Orange juice

Primal Cry hot sauce

Honey

Cornstarch

Canola oil

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Season One cup of corn starch with salt and pepper. Dredge wings and place on a wire rack and refrigerate for 20 min. In a small mixing bowl add the juice of one lime, 1/4 cup orange juice, One tablespoon Honey, one tablespoon Primal Cry Hot sauce (more to taste). Bring a pan of canola oil to 350* and fry wings 7-10 min. Have your oven set at 200* set wings on a wire rack on a cookie sheet to keep warm. Toss wings in sauce and enjoy!

Quick Tip: For a low-fat wing try baking your wings. To do this leave out the dredging step and just season wings with salt and pepper and bake wings at 350* until wing reach internal temp 180* approximate time 45 minutes. Now toss wings in sauce and enjoy!

Primal cry classic chicken wings

Ingredients:

Chicken Wings-2lb

1 stick unsalted butter

Primal Cry hot sauce

Cornstarch

Canola oil

Salt

Pepper

Directions:

Season One cup of corn starch with salt and pepper. Dredge wings and place on a wire rack and refrigerate for 20 min. In a small sauce pan add ½ cup Primal Cry Hot sauce and ½ stick of unsalted butter. Bring a pan of canola oil to 350* and fry wings 7-10 min. Have your oven set at 200* set wings on a wire rack on a cookie sheet to keep warm. Toss wings in sauce and enjoy!

Quick Tip: For a low-fat wing try baking your wings. To do this leave out the dredging step and just season wings with salt and pepper and bake wings at 350* until wing reach internal temp 180* approximate time 45 minutes. Now toss wings in sauce and enjoy!

Salami pizza with honey ginger

Ingredients:

1 ball of pizza dough

Garlic olive oil

Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

6 ounces fresh grated mozzarella (divided)

2 – 3 ounces of Salami

1/3 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano Honey Ginger balsamic

Directions:

At least two hours before baking, remove dough from refrigerator and cover with plastic wrap.

Preheat a pizza stone or steel for at least 45 minutes. See dough recipe for cooking options and temperatures.

Press out dough into rough 8-inch circle, leaving outer 1-inch higher than the rest. Gently stretch dough by draping over knuckles into a 12 to 14-inch circle about 1/4-inch thick. Transfer to a pizza peel covered with parchment paper.

Salt pizza dough with kosher salt, brush the dough with garlic oil mixture, and then sprinkle ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper evenly. Sprinkle the mozzarella in a single layer. Place the Salami evenly on the pizza.

Sprinkle the grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese on top.

Using the pizza peel, place the pizza into pizza stone and cook until desired doneness (see dough recipe for cooking times). Rotate halfway through the cooking process.

Using a pizza peel, transfer the pizza from the stone to a wire rack and let the pizza rest for 5 minutes. Before serving, lightly drizzle the pizza with garlic olive oil and sprinkle with black pepper. Cut into wedges and serve warm.

Bacon explosion

The Bacon Explosion is a phenomenon that came out of Kansas City (invented by Jason Day of Burnt Finger BBQ). Basically it is bacon wrapped in sausage, wrapped again in bacon. This is my attempt to pay homage to that unique invention.

Ingredients:

1 ball of pizza dough

Garlic olive oil

Kosher salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

4 oz Provolone, grated

4 pieces of smoked bacon

1 smoked sausage sliced into coins

3 Tablespoons Burnt Finger's Smokey Kansas City BBQ Sauce Burnt Finger's Smokey Kansas City BBQ Rub optional

Directions:

At least two hours before baking, remove dough from refrigerator and cover with plastic wrap.

Preheat a pizza stone for at least 45 – 60 minutes. See dough recipe for cooking options and temperatures.

Place the bacon, sausage pieces and sauce in a food processor and pulse until combined (about 10 pulses).

Press out dough into rough 8-inch circle, leaving outer 1-inch higher than the rest. Gently stretch dough by draping over knuckles into a 12 to 14-inch circle about 1/4-inch thick.

Transfer to a pizza peel covered with parchment paper

Brush the dough with the garlic oil, season with the kosher salt and sprinkle with the crushed red pepper and BBQ rub (if using). Spread the BBQ sauce evenly across the dough. Layer with the cheese and then add the bacon and sausage mixture.

Using the pizza peel, place the pizza into pizza stone and cook until desired doneness (see dough recipe for cooking times). Rotate at least half way through the cooking process.

Remove the pizza from the grill once the pizza dough is golden around the edges and the cheese is nice and bubbly. Use the bottom of the crust to decide when to remove. Do not let the bottom burn. Let the pizza rest for 5 minutes on a wire rack.

While the pizza is resting, drizzle more of the BBQ sauce across the top.

All recipes courtesy of Craig Jones.

