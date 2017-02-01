Essential apps to download for Super Bowl LI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here are the apps to help you make the most of Super Bowl Sunday - including snack delivery, instant replays and where to watch the game streaming live.

Super Bowl is all about good friends and a good game. These apps can help you make the most of the big day!

Let's start with snacks.

Postmates will deliver just about anything you can think of - just be prepared to pay a bit extra for the convenience.

If you're an Amazon Prime member, download their Prime Now app for great prices on all kinds of stuff with free delivery in 2 hours or less. Keep in mind delivery spots will go fast on the big day so think about ordering a day or so before.

Run out of booze?

Minibar and Drizly deliver alcohol to your door.

This year’s game is being live streamed on the Fox Sports Go app. You can download it

for iOS and Android, but there are also versions for the big screen. Get it for Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. I recommend setting it up and testing before you invite your friends over. The best part is that this year you can watch the game - and the commericals - for free, without a cable login.

FOX Sports today announced that it will offer a live, non-authenticated stream of Super Bowl LI on FOX Sports GO, the streaming platform that showcases all of FOX Sports’ live events and studio programming. For the Super Bowl broadcast, users will not need to enter their pay TV credentials for viewing.

Inside the app you’ll also be able to watch cool replays using new “be the player” technology. This basically puts you inside the pro's helmets thanks to some fancy 360 virtual tech from Intel.

Speaking of replays - you can create your own with an app called Clippit. It lets you easily share video clips from live TV. Just find a moment you like and it does the heavy lifting. It will share your unique clip in a format that’s easy for your friends on Facebook and Twitter to enjoy.

Don't forget to check out the front page of the app where you can browse through popular clips currently trending.

Finally - see those amazing Super Bowl ads once again, on YouTube.

Their annual Adblitz lets you rewatch them all.

This year you can use your voice to accomplish some Super Bowl tasks! If you have a newer Apple TV with Siri, you can simply ask Siri to "Watch the Super Bowl” and she will tune in live to the game. If you don't have the FOX Sports Go app installed she will help you get it. You can also ask Siri all kinds of Super Bowl questions including trivia and stats.

If you have an Amazon Echo, you can try ordering Pizza with Alexa! Domino's and Pizza Hut offer voice ordering through the virtual assistant.