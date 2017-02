× KCK apartment fire damages five units

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An apartment fire around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday at 28th and Orville in Kansas City, Kan., displaced tenants in five apartments.

The fire chief says crews were able to put the fire out pretty quickly, but there’s a bit of damage to the back of the complex, where the fire began.

About a dozen people live in the apartments, but all were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.