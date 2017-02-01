× Man cleaning a semi-trailer tank at KAW Services found unresponsive, dies at metro hospital

PLEASANT VALLEY, Mo. — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says it is investigating the death of a tank cleaner who was working at KAW Services, Inc., on Wednesday morning.

The Pleasant Valley Police Department says emergency responders went to 9100 W. Liberty Drive just before noon where a 40-year-old male was found unresponsive after working in a semi-trailer tank.

The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared deceased. No foul play is suspected at present, but OSHA and police are investigating. KAW Services declined comment when FOX 4 asked about what happened.

