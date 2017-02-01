Mission Trail middle schooler headed to Houston for Super Bowl Sunday as a student ambassador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It’s four days until Super Bowl Sunday, and one local lady will make her grand appearance and be seen by millions of people worldwide.

Mission Trail Middle School seventh grader Sophie Schneider is packing her bags and preparing to ship out to Houston.

“I was just like, 'Oh my goodness are you kidding me, like is this a joke, like what's going on?’ I couldn't believe it," Schneider said.

Her hard work is paying off. Schneider’s story dates back two years to the Fuel up to Play 60 -- a nutrition and exercise program launched by the National Dairy Council and National Football League. The organizations came to her school looking for six student ambassadors.

Her infectious personality made her an ideal candidate --- and the rest is history.

“I was like, 'You know, I'm going to give this everything I got,'" she said.

In that time her journey took her to Purdue University for a leadership and networking conference, Washington, D.C., where she spoke with the USDA about healthy school meals, and most recently New York City where she learned she won the entire contest.

“It's really paid off, it has a lot of cool experiences and it's so cool," she beamed.

And to cap it all off? Sophie's favorite athlete:

“She's just like a ball of energy, you know,” Chiefs safety Eric Berry said.

“She's very excited about everything that's going on, she walked in the room, she's just glowing and she kind of just took the whole attention of the room and it was just natural and I think she has some bright things in her future just from meeting her for the first few minutes that I met her."

As she heads to Houston, she has quite the job to do.

“I get to hand off the game ball to the officials. I think I might drop it, but I think I'll handle it pretty well!" she said.

“I think she'll be just fine, she'll be fine,” Berry affirmed.

Berry believes in her as do we in our FOX 4 Young Achiever of the Week.