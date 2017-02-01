Plans to place metal detectors at KU’s major sporting venues could take shape in coming months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- Administrators at the University of Kansas say they want sports fans to be safe; that's why they're hoping to install new metal detectors at KU’s two major athletic facilities to keep guns out.

Fans at games in the future may be required to pass through metal detectors before taking their seats for the games -- much the way we've seen at Royals and Chiefs games.

KU wants to post metal detectors at entrances to Allen Fieldhouse and Memorial Stadium, which could happen as soon as this August.

University of Kansas officials plan to ban weapons from athletic events with crowds bigger than 5,000 -- thanks to newly released implementation within conceal-carry laws.

Students on the KU campus seem to be in favor of installing metal detectors.

“I don't feel like we should have weapons in a place where free thought is supposed to be prevalent and people shouldn't be scared to share their thought,” said Zyrie Berry.

“I agree. It will interfere with some people's rights, but everyone has rights. That's why we argue about this,” Nai-Yu Chen said.

KU athletics spokesperson Jim Marchiony confirms installing metal detectors would cost more than a million dollars. He tells FOX 4 news the plan is still in the works -- and will need approval from the Kansas Board of Regents.