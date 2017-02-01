Police chase leads from Mo. to Kan. after possible kidnapping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- One woman is in police custody after another getting into an argument with another woman, then leading police on a short chase with children in her car from Missouri into Kansas Wednesday afternoon.

KCK police said a disturbance was reported in the area of Valley Street and Central Avenue. Two women, who police believe knew each other, were arguing at a Church's Chicken when one woman took off in a car with children inside.

The other woman called police and said she had been robbed and assaulted, police said.

Officers began pursuing the suspect vehicle around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate-670 and Broadway. The driver did not immediately pull over, and led officers into Kansas City, Kan. before entering residential streets and stopping at 10th Street and Ray Avenue.

The chase lasted about ten minutes.

Police said they are still trying to sort out exactly what happened, and if a crime did, in fact, occur.

No one was injured and the driver was taken into custody.