Public invited to weigh in on controversial law allowing guns on Kansas college campuses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. -- A controversial law allowing guns on college campuses will be tested Wednesday.

The House State and Federal Affairs Committee will meet at 9 a.m. in Topeka to discuss this issue.

Some believe allowing guns on college campuses will improve students’ safety – while the others believe it will make students less safe.

If Kansas lawmakers fail to pass a new law allowing colleges to opt out, then students and teachers will be allowed to carry guns on every Kansas college campus beginning July 1.

The Senate failed to advance a similar bill Tuesday, which kept it stuck in committee. This means the House bill being debated Wednesday morning could be the last chance to keep guns off campus.

The Kansas Rifle Association plans to be in attendance and argue students have a right to protect themselves and not depend on campus police in dangerous situations.

Groups such as Indivisible KC and Moms Demand Action will also be there to argue guns on campus could lead to an increase in suicide and violence, as well as distract students from learning.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. at the State Capitol Building in Topeka, Room 346-A, which is the Old Supreme Court Room on the third floor next to the Post Office. The public is invited to attend and share their opinions.