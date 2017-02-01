Raytown police release photos of men they believe can help them solve recent homicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Police in Raytown released photos of two people they believe can help them solve the murder of Dominique Byers.

Byers, 23, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound Saturday, Jan. 28 in a parking lot near East 66th Street and Blue Ridge Parkway.

“Please take a look at the photos below and pay attention to the marking on the back of his hand and let us know if you recognize either man in the picture,” police said in a news release.

Police have not made any arrests at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information or anyone who recognizes either of these men is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.