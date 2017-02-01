× Royals Home Opener tickets: Watch & enter FOX 4’s Word-of-the-Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City is ready for another baseball season with our favorite boys in blue. You could win a pair of tickets to the Royals Home Opener (along with a reserved parking pass). Watch FOX 4 News at 6 a.m. because beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1st, we’ll be giving you a ‘baseball’ Word-of-the-Day to enter into our contest form. The more you watch and enter, the more chances you’ll have to see those Kansas City Royals at Kauffman.