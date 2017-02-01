Woman’s boyfriend says he felt helpless when she became trapped inside fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A woman was rushed to the hospital after firefighters pulled her from a burning home near 16th and Cypress early Wednesday morning.

The woman's boyfriend, Solomon Anderson, told FOX 4 they were both asleep in the front bedroom, but he woke up because he smelled smoke.

Anderson said he didn't have a smoke detector, and as he opened the bedroom door the house was engulfed in flames and lots of smoke.

"It was so smoky I could barely even get through," Anderson said.

The fire chief on the scene said the man was outside when they arrived and told firefighters that his girlfriend and possibly a second woman was also inside.

Anderson told FOX 4 he felt lost and didn't know what to do.

The woman was unconscious when firefighters found her, but she was breathing and had a pulse when they took her to the hospital.

As of 6 a.m., the woman is in critical but stable condition with smoke inhalation.

The chief said smoke and flames were coming from all sides of the house, especially the back near a kitchen storage area where the fire may have started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Anderson says there were several space heaters in the home.

"I'm lost," Anderson said. "I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't know what I'm going to do."