10th grade student suspended after taking loaded gun to a Kansas City high school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Police say security officers found a .22 caliber revolver inside a student's backpack at Central Academy of Excellence on Tuesday. Police say they also recovered several rounds and one spent shell casing.

"I'm just shocked and disappointed, like shocked that people are out there doing that," said Aaron Mason after hearing on Tuesday that a 17-year-old boy, who's now suspended, took a loaded gun to Central Academy of Excellence High School near Indiana and Linwood in Kansas City.

Mason graduated from the high school two years ago and his sister is currently a senior at the east side school.

"It's a tough subject to really touch on because you never really know who's walking into the school. I'm disappointed that he stopped to that level," said Mason.

Police say shortly after the bell rang Tuesday morning the 10th grader walked through the main entrance at Central Academy with his backpack in tow.

Investigators say a security officer did a routine check of the student's backpack, but when the sergeant noticed the backpack was "extremely heavy," police say she opened it and found the .22 caliber revolver.

What's more, police say the gun was loaded with five rounds and one spent shell casing "making it readily capable of lethal force." Police also told FOX 4 a computer check of the firearm's serial number responded back with no record.

Police also say the boy told investigators that he found the gun on Monday walking home from school and that he forgot it was in his backpack when he came to school.

Police further tell us the boy had the revolver tucked inside a pocket in the backpack. We're also told the security officer quickly confiscated the gun and all of the ammunition before police took the sophomore into custody.

No one was hurt and a spokesperson for the school district says no threat was made.

"Thank the Lord wouldn't nobody hurt. I just don't understand why he would even have a gun. Parents need to talk to their children, check their kids' backpacks to see what's in them. Kids don't need to be bring guns to school. It's not safe for anyone," said one student's concerned father.

In a letter he says he sent to parents Tuesday, Anthony Madry, the principal at Central Academy said in part: "our students, staff and visitors were safe and sound. I am happy to report our security procedures worked exactly as intended...My team did an excellent job," added Madry.

Meantime, the boy at the center of the investigation, awaits an expulsion hearing.